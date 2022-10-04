Short Interest in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Rises By 11.0%

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 5,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT traded up $8.35 on Tuesday, reaching $179.58. The stock had a trading volume of 136,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

