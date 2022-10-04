Short Interest in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Grows By 9.5%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 889,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,378. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $7.32.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 9,841.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James E. Levine acquired 30,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,600 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

CRDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cardiff Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

