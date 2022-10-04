Short Interest in Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Grows By 13.4%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,900 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 485,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Calibre Mining Stock Up 5.2 %

OTCMKTS CXBMF opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.56.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

