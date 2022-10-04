Short Interest in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Drops By 8.3%

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,400 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 453,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of CSQ traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,051. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $19.89.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 12th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSQ. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth about $138,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth about $4,159,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth about $3,604,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

