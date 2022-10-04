Short Interest in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Rises By 17.3%

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,210,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 7,850,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 16.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 17.7% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 2.3 %

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,820. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.49.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $3.26. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.