Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Expands By 14.0%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bouygues Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BOUYY opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

