Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Declines By 14.0%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,500 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 249,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $781,000.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
FRA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 124,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,195. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (FRA)
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.