Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Declines By 14.0%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,500 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 249,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $781,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

FRA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 124,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,195. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

