Short Interest in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expands By 10.0%

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,400 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 528,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Barings BDC

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of BBDC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 557,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,577. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $907.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.65. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.57%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.