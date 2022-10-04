Short Interest in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Declines By 9.8%

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 73,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Price Performance

FINS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.35. 70,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,098. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $17.36.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

Further Reading

