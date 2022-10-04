Short Interest in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Rises By 9.6%

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 8,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

AFL stock opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aflac has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,972 shares of company stock worth $2,322,363. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1,383.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 244,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,265,000 after acquiring an additional 227,830 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 55,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

