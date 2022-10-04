Short Interest in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Rises By 16.8%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 924,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCM. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Abcam by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Abcam by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Abcam by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. Abcam has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

