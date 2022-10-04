Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SSPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SSP Group from GBX 265 ($3.20) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.50) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 315 ($3.81).

SSP Group Stock Performance

SSP Group stock traded up GBX 10.40 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 198.80 ($2.40). 380,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,839. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SSP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 182.90 ($2.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 307.60 ($3.72). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 227.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 235.43.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

