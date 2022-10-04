Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 978.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price target on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price target on Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.73. 1,181,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,171,076. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $176.29. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.72.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

