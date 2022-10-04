Shibaken Finance (SHIBAKEN) Trading 46.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Shibaken Finance (SHIBAKEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Shibaken Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Shibaken Finance has traded 46.5% lower against the dollar. Shibaken Finance has a total market cap of $386,829.77 and $39,949.00 worth of Shibaken Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shibaken Finance Coin Profile

Shibaken Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,155,978,900,000,000 coins. Shibaken Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShibakenFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shibaken Finance Coin Trading

