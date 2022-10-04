Shabu Shabu Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.44 Million (KOBE)

Shabu Shabu Finance (KOBE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Shabu Shabu Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $18,523.00 worth of Shabu Shabu Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shabu Shabu Finance has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Shabu Shabu Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shabu Shabu Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shabu Shabu Finance Profile

Shabu Shabu Finance was first traded on October 18th, 2020. Shabu Shabu Finance’s total supply is 53,999,527 coins and its circulating supply is 40,506,227 coins. Shabu Shabu Finance’s official Twitter account is @shabufinance.

Shabu Shabu Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kobe is a yield farming token designed to provide a fair distribution of all of its tokens. Its yield farming has concluded and the Circulating Supply, Total Supply as well as Max Supply is 54,000,000 KOBE. All token have been minted and distributed to community members that participated in the yield farming. Products on the roadmap include Governance, Dex, Lending & Borrowing Platform in 2021. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shabu Shabu Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shabu Shabu Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shabu Shabu Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shabu Shabu Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shabu Shabu Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.