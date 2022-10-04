Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.96

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 5773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1,004.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 8.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 720,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

