Security National Bank Sells 644 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Security National Bank trimmed its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $17.39. 6,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $63.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 103.07%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.