Security National Bank Sells 563 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Security National Bank lowered its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies comprises about 2.0% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,558,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 949,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,216,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 781,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $3,830,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 543,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $3,830,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 543,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 182,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,816,670.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,571 shares of company stock worth $10,183,247 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.68.

SEDG traded up $12.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.32. 16,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.41. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.86 and a 52-week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.