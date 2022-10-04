Security National Bank Sells 2,996 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Security National Bank lessened its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002,843 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,115,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,759,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,643,000 after purchasing an additional 601,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,626,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,647,000 after purchasing an additional 361,012 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,054,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

IDV stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.26. 2,764,842 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.43. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

