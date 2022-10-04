Security National Bank Sells 280 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Security National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microchip Technology Price Performance

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $2.92 on Tuesday, hitting $66.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

