Security National Bank Sells 2,000 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Security National Bank lessened its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Murphy Oil accounts for approximately 1.6% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Security National Bank owned about 0.12% of Murphy Oil worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 365,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at about $5,103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,750,000 after buying an additional 276,213 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE MUR traded up $2.17 on Tuesday, reaching $41.27. 57,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,959. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.51. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MUR. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

