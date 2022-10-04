Security National Bank Purchases 2,465 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,375 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHP traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $53.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,058. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,934.11.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

