Security National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Security National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $2.56 on Tuesday, hitting $85.67. 73,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,533,985. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.78. The firm has a market cap of $126.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

