Security National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Security National Bank decreased its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Logitech International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Security National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Logitech International worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOGI. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 530.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2,030.3% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of LOGI traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.45. 48,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,513. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $91.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.21.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.12). Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.0023 per share. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Stories

