Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Shares Gap Up to $9.40

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $9.95. Sculptor Capital Management shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 5,897 shares traded.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Up 10.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $670.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sculptor Capital Management Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.76%.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $242,576.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,254.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,344 shares of company stock valued at $694,737. 27.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 16.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.