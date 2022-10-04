Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.62. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

