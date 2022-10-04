Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711,761 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,321,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,097,000 after acquiring an additional 430,556 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,808,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,604,000 after purchasing an additional 115,392 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,408,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,356,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,854,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,334,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $45.83. The company had a trading volume of 21,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,327. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.91 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16.

