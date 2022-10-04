Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $325.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Schibsted ASA from 307.00 to 270.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Schibsted ASA from 180.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Schibsted ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schibsted ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

SBBTF stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. Schibsted ASA has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

