Sashimi (SASHIMI) Reaches One Day Volume of $455,479.00

Sashimi (SASHIMI) traded down 22.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Sashimi has traded 149.2% higher against the US dollar. One Sashimi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Sashimi has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $455,479.00 worth of Sashimi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sashimi alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sashimi Profile

Sashimi’s genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Sashimi’s total supply is 227,712,831 coins. Sashimi’s official Twitter account is @SASHIMISASHIMI5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sashimi’s official website is sashimi.cool.

Buying and Selling Sashimi

According to CryptoCompare, “Sashimi is designed to be a Fair Version of Sushi, with No Team Shares, No Pre-mine & a Cross-Chain Swap Ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sashimi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sashimi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sashimi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sashimi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sashimi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.