Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 750 Price Target

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) received a GBX 750 ($9.06) price target from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 148.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EZJ. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.32) price target on easyJet in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price target on easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.83) price target on easyJet in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price target on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.76) price objective on easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 615.71 ($7.44).

EZJ stock traded up GBX 14.60 ($0.18) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 302.40 ($3.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,285. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 364.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 440.02. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 729.20 ($8.81). The firm has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

