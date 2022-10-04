Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.8 %

Salesforce stock opened at $147.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a PE ratio of 273.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.67. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.75 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $400,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,528,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $96,583.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 17,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $400,867.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,528,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,534,206. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

