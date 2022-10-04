Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,544 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 40.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 41.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Salesforce by 5.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total transaction of $335,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,055,103,023.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total transaction of $335,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,103,023.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,534,206 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $9.23 on Tuesday, reaching $157.13. 252,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,837,971. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $157.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.75 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

