Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on R shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Ryder System Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.20.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

