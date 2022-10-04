Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Up to $59.53

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.53, but opened at $62.62. Ryanair shares last traded at $62.86, with a volume of 4,504 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RYAAY shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Up 6.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Ryanair by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 8.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryanair

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.