Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.52.

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.52. Roku has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $350.60.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roku will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Roku by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Roku by 150.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Roku by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

