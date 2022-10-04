Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.52.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Roku to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.52. Roku has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $350.60.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roku will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 3,429.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 73,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Roku by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Roku by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 648,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,227,000 after acquiring an additional 17,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Roku by 14.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

