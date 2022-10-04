Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Sells 8,284 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.4% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 581,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,942,000 after buying an additional 39,254 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6,041.7% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 72.1% in the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $8.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.41. 1,951,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,416,564. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $267.10 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

