Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,936 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.57. 20,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,077. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $187.57 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

