Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,087.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RKWBF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Rockwool A/S from 2,700.00 to 2,100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Rockwool A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rockwool A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwool A/S from 2,000.00 to 1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Rockwool A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Rockwool A/S alerts:

Rockwool A/S Price Performance

Rockwool A/S stock opened at $155.00 on Tuesday. Rockwool A/S has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $486.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.10.

About Rockwool A/S

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwool A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwool A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.