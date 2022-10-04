Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RKT. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.04.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner bought 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,447,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,243,574.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 807,400 shares of company stock worth $6,840,489 in the last three months. 94.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 807.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $8,230,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

