Robert W. Baird Trims CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Target Price to $82.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of CarMax to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

CarMax Stock Performance

CarMax stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. CarMax has a twelve month low of $63.60 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.04. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 54.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after acquiring an additional 82,800 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in CarMax by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

