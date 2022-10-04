RNC Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $215.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

