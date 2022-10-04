RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 425 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,207,909 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $54,151,000 after buying an additional 155,444 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Western Digital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 404.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,047 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 26,501 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 258,188 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,575,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average is $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.55. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $69.36.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.45.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

