RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 2,519 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after buying an additional 92,802 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,857,000 after buying an additional 460,534 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,145,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,913,000 after buying an additional 167,097 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 3.4 %

WFC stock opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average of $43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

