RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,061 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 1.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $32,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 8.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

