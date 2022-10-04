RNC Capital Management LLC Has $42.44 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 2.4% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $42,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $572.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $665.30 and its 200-day moving average is $658.79. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $543.23 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.00.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

