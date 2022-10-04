RNC Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 929,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,245 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up about 2.2% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Altria Group worth $38,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Altria Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 270,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,703 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,066,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,424,000 after acquiring an additional 38,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:MO opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.96. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.63%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.