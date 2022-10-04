RNC Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,673 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,779 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,413 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.98.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 11.3%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,934.11.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.