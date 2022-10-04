Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Evercore ISI

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday.

Rite Aid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.17. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rite Aid

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 59.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

