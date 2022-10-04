Rise Market Cap Reaches $105,148.26 (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Rise has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Rise has a market cap of $105,148.26 and approximately $4.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00040739 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WealthCoin (WEALTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006790 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 203,749,103 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rise

According to CryptoCompare, “EverRise is a blockchain technology company focused on increasing accessibility to decentralized finance by bringing security solutions to the space. Through an innovative ecosystem of decentralized applications, EverRise provides investors and developers the tools to access the widest possible market with the maximum level of security. The EverRise token is a multi-chain, collateralized cryptocurrency that powers the EverRise dApp ecosystem. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | LinkedIn | Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

